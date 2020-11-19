Arts & Entertainment

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special now streaming on Disney+

By Sandy Kenyon
It's been more than 20 years since Lego embraced "Star Wars" and began a series of video games, movies, and TV shows.

The latest is a 45 minute Lego Star Wars Holiday Special now streaming on Disney+.

The target here is a fan base brought-up to follow events in a galaxy far, far away.

"Star Wars" has become a legacy passed from one generation to another and now, to a third generation of kids who learn to love this franchise thanks to Lego.

"Star Wars is one of my favorite movies," 8-year-old Hank Mustin said. "And I like building Legos so it's a win-win!"

A win for the third-grader is also a win for Anthony Daniels who has given life to C-3PO in so many projects like this one.

In fact, he is the only performer to have appeared in all nine Star Wars movies.

Daniels said that little kids have trouble making the connection between the character and the senior citizen who plays the droid.

He said children look at him suspiciously and, "I say 'well, close your eyes,' and then I go, 'I am C3PO Human Cyborg Relations.'"

Daniels said kids are always amazed when they hear that voice.

The Holiday Special finds the gang ready to celebrate Life Day, but Rey is concerned she is not properly training Finn to become a Jedi.

So she seeks a deeper knowledge of The Force through time travel.

This is a wonderful excuse for the Special to reference decades worth of iconic characters and situations in a way that devout fans will appreciate and the rest of us can still enjoy.

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special is from Disney+ which is owned by the same parent company as ABC 7.
