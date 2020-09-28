Lemoore police investigating city's first homicide of 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lemoore police are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.Officers say they responded to Lemoore Avenue and Hanford Armona Road shortly after 2 am for reports of a man bleeding inside his vehicle.When they arrived, they found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.This is the city's first homicide in 2020.There is no suspect description at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lemoore Police Department.