Lemoore police investigating city's first homicide of 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lemoore police are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers say they responded to Lemoore Avenue and Hanford Armona Road shortly after 2 am for reports of a man bleeding inside his vehicle.

When they arrived, they found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the city's first homicide in 2020.

There is no suspect description at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lemoore Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lemoorehomicide investigationhomicide
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vandals left racist messages and destroyed parts of only Black-owned store in Old Town Clovis
Creek Fire: 302,870 acres burned with 39% containment
Wildfire burning near St. Helena prompts mandatory evacuations
SQF Complex Fire: 149,888 acres burned, 47% contained
2 shot at southwest Fresno apartment complex
13-year-old boy starts organization to give back to Fresno community
Sixth inmate at Avenal State Prison dies from COVID-19 complications
Show More
Man shot and killed after verbal argument in northeast Fresno
Man in his 40's killed while riding bike in Clovis
Vigil held for homeless man hit and killed by Fresno officer's car
Man killed after altercation at Parlier apartment complex
Mexican firefighters to start work on SQF Complex Fire in Tulare Co. today
More TOP STORIES News