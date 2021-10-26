tiktok

Hanford native, TikTok star Leo González joining content creator house

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Hanford native, TikTok star Leo González joining content creator house

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Valley native Leo González has 1.4 million followers on TikTok.

His lifelong passion for creating content took off during the pandemic where he sheds light on many things including his Latino roots.

Recently, he accepted the opportunity to join forces with four other LatinX comedy creators.

"It's a big honor," he said. "It's a big responsibility. We want to make our people proud, our family proud."

In September, all five of them packed their luggage and moved into a house where they're provided with countless resources.

"And literally just gave us our own rooms, the cameras, the snacks, the community of people to stand with us and say whatever you need, we got it," Leo said. "It's crazy and something we did not imagine."

They're known as "Familia Fuego," the LatinX TikTok all-star house.

Jesus Zapien from South Los Angeles says the experience is a dream.

"We all share the same passion," he said. "We share the same creative idea and most importantly, the roots, which is really important to me."

The house is meant to serve as a creative hub where they will keep doing what they love, producing content for their audiences while collaborating to create exclusive content for the @FamiliaFuego channel and DIRECTV.

"We were already a fan of each other and it's just amazing how when we brainstorm, we come up with so many amazing skits," Jesus said.

It was made possible through a collaboration between DIRECTV and global creator and influencer company, Whalar, whose mission is to foster opportunities for social media's most talented, diverse creators.

The group has become a tight-knit family and a powerhouse. Together, they have over 5 million TikTok followers.

" We want to make sure we are a collective beyond this building," Leo said.

The collaboration at the house ends in February, but Gonzalez and Zapien say their family bond will last forever.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfresnoentertainmenttiktok
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TIKTOK
Valley schools, police monitoring latest TikTok trends for students
Grandfather goes viral on TikTok
Thousands raised for Navy vet after broken scooter video
TikTok star Leo González fuses comedy, culture for laughter, healing
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Show More
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
More TOP STORIES News