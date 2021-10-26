Hanford native, TikTok star Leo González joining content creator house

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Valley native Leo González has 1.4 million followers on TikTok.His lifelong passion for creating content took off during the pandemic where he sheds light on many things including his Latino roots.Recently, he accepted the opportunity to join forces with four other LatinX comedy creators."It's a big honor," he said. "It's a big responsibility. We want to make our people proud, our family proud."In September, all five of them packed their luggage and moved into a house where they're provided with countless resources."And literally just gave us our own rooms, the cameras, the snacks, the community of people to stand with us and say whatever you need, we got it," Leo said. "It's crazy and something we did not imagine."They're known as "Familia Fuego," the LatinX TikTok all-star house.Jesus Zapien from South Los Angeles says the experience is a dream."We all share the same passion," he said. "We share the same creative idea and most importantly, the roots, which is really important to me."The house is meant to serve as a creative hub where they will keep doing what they love, producing content for their audiences while collaborating to create exclusive content for the @FamiliaFuego channel and DIRECTV."We were already a fan of each other and it's just amazing how when we brainstorm, we come up with so many amazing skits," Jesus said.It was made possible through a collaboration between DIRECTV and global creator and influencer company, Whalar, whose mission is to foster opportunities for social media's most talented, diverse creators.The group has become a tight-knit family and a powerhouse. Together, they have over 5 million TikTok followers." We want to make sure we are a collective beyond this building," Leo said.The collaboration at the house ends in February, but Gonzalez and Zapien say their family bond will last forever.