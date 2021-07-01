fresno state bulldogs

Fresno State softball player speaks out on incident with former head coach

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than two weeks after Linda Garza stepped down as Fresno State's head softball coach, a former player has come forward on social media with new details into why Garza may have ultimately resigned.

Kaitlyn Jennings, who started all 49 games at center field in 2021, issued a statement on Twitter about an incident she says took place back on April 6 during the second game of a doubleheader against Santa Clara.

According to Jennings, Garza grabbed her jersey on the field to yell at her after Jennings told an umpire they missed a call.



But as she broke free and walked into the dugout, Jennings said, "Coach Garza then grabbed me again by the front of my jersey and shoved me into the dugout wall, holding me there while she continued to yell at me. She only let go of me after I said, 'You can't do this right now, there's people around.'"

Jennings went on to say that she has experienced intense depression and anxiety over the incident and wanted to bring awareness to what happened.

ABC30 has reached out to Fresno State for a response.

Leaders in the athletic department would only say Garza is no longer with the program.
