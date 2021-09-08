List of 9/11 memorial events taking place across the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here's a list of memorials and ceremonies taking place across the Valley to honor the lives lost during the attacks on September 11, 2001.Saturday, September 113485 Never Forget Ln.Clovis, CA 936128:30 amThe public is encouraged to attend the 20th Anniversary Memorial Ceremony on Saturday, September 11 at 3485 Never Forget Lane in Clovis, CA to pay respect to our First Responders. Please follow the California 911 Memorial social media channels for more information on this virtual event.Saturday, September 11Todd Beamer Park1890 E. Plymouth WayFresno. CA 937206:30 pm to 8 pmTeens That Care is hosting our 2nd Annual 9/11 Ceremony of Remembrance to honor Todd Beamer and all those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Guest speaker will be Councilman Garry Bredefeld. Deputy Chief Burke Farrah will be in attendance from Fresno PD. Officers from the NE Policing Station and Fresno Fire Department Station #17 will be in attendance with their vehicles on display. The Fresno PD Explorer Honor Guards will be performing the flag salute. The community is invited to attend as we gather to pay tribute to the 2,996 men, women, children, first responders, and the heroic passengers of United Airlines flight #93. (Guest are asked to bring lawn chairs)Saturday, September 11Tulare Veterans Memorial Building1771 E. Tulare AvenueTulare, CA6 am to 6 pmThe Central California Blood Center is teaming up once again with the Tulare Rotary Club, the City of Tulare Fire Department, Tulare AMVETS, local businesses and volunteers to host its 15th annual Tulare Rotary 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive. Donors are invited to come out and donate, remember the lives lost, but also celebrate the lives gained through blood donation. Each donor will receive a "Memory Badge" with an actual victim's name to make the experience more personal and powerful. They will also receive a t-shirt and various coupons, including a ticket to the Tulare Fair. The first 100 first-time donors will also receive a Galaxy Movie Theatre Movie Ticket. For more information call: 559-389-5433.Saturday, September 11Bulldog Stadium7 pmDuring the game, the University will honor military and first responders with a variety of in-game recognition and tributes. All active duty and veteran military members and first responders can purchase tickets for just $10. Fans can donate a $10 ticket to military and first responders, and Fresno State will match their donations, and the entire first row of Section 25 at Bulldog Stadium will be left empty as a tribute to America's fallen heroes. The Bulldogs will also wear custom uniform elements to pay tribute.Saturday, September 113485 Never Forget Ln.Clovis, CA 9361210 amThe Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, in partnership with the California 9/11 Memorial, is holding the One Voice - The Spirit of 9/12 student. This event is focused on students, showcasing the finalists in an art, poetry and logo contest with the theme emphasizing the "Spirit of 9/12" when all Americans came together to help each other. Two grand-prize student winners, as well as their teachers, will be selected from the 7th through 12th-grade art and poetry entries and awarded a paid trip to New York City to visit the National 9/11 Memorial. The event will also include guest speakers and student musical performers.