'The Little Mermaid' star Ariel greets new generation of fans at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- "The Little Mermaid" star Ariel is meeting with fans at Disneyland!
Ariel from the recently released live-action movie is making a special appearance at Disneyland.
You can meet her inside Eric's castle library, near "It's a Small World."
On Monday, guests can also try some "Under the Sea" themed treats in both of the resort's parks.
At the box office, the film has already brought in $95.5 million since opening on Friday.
Disney estimates it will reach $117 million by the end of Monday.
