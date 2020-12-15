live with kelly and ryan

Live with Kelly and Ryan celebrate holidays with sweater party, special guests

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are all decked out for the holidays in this file photo. Tune in Friday to see their 2020 sweater choices.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will keep the holiday spirit front and center with two special holiday broadcasts: "Live's Holiday Sweater Party" and "Live with Kelly and Ryan @ Home for the Holidays."

On Friday, Dec. 18, "Live's Holiday Sweater Party" is the show's yearly tribute to that most iconic and festive piece of holiday garb. Joining in the 2020 festivities will be Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, checking in with Kelly and Ryan to talk about their movie "The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two." "Live's" annual holiday-sweater pageant will go virtual this year, with five finalists vying for a $2,000 prize.

Adding to the fun will be a virtual audience from across the country, all decked out in their holiday best.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, the singing superstar most connected to Christmas, Mariah Carey, will be on hand for the 2020 edition of "Live's" annual holiday episode, "Live with Kelly and Ryan @ Home for the Holidays."

Carey will celebrate the countdown to Christmas with the hosts and share details about her new Apple TV+ program, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special."In addition, singer Alanis Morissette will offer up a beautiful rendition of the John Lennon/Yoko Ono classic"Happy X-Mas (War Is Over)."
