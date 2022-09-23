Livingston man shot and killed remembered as loving husband, father

43-year-old Navneet Aulakh never returned home from an evening walk the night of August 31.

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- 43-year-old Navneet Aulakh never returned home from an evening walk the night of August 31. It ended in his death.

Livingston Police say he was at Francis and Davis Street across from St. Jude Thaddeus Church when he called his wife to tell her he has been shot. She rushed out to look for him.

"Finding him using the location app on her phone and found him on the pavement," says Livingston Police Detective Donald Cole.

When police arrived, they found him laying on the pavement with a pulse. They attempted lifesaving CPR for 30 minutes, but Navneet didn't survive.

His brother was there when he took his last breath and tells Action News the family is devastated.

Many knew him by the nickname "Nova."

He was a father of two and married to his wife for almost 20 years.

Police say he lived about a mile away and often went on walks in the area.

"The different businesses in the area and people in the area knew who he was," Cole said.

Violent crime like this isn't typical in Livingston. The department hasn't responded to a homicide since 2020. Investigators aren't ready to say whether or not they believe Navneet was targeted.

"We are unaware of any enemies," Cole said. "We are talking to people in the area, looking at surveillance videos from different businesses and just trying to follow up on different leads that people give us."

In the meantime, the Aulakh family is now dealing with twice the tragedy. Navneet's father, Amrik Aulakh, passed away. The family believes the heartache from losing his son led to him having a heart attack.

They're offering up to $25,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Navneet's death.