Local shoppers show out for Small Business Saturday

Fewer Americans were expected to shop on this Small Business Saturday but that didn't stop local shops here in town from doing what they could to entice shoppers to shop small.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Marked down merchandise -- and crowds of customers.

Downtown Fresno and Old Town Clovis were bustling with business Saturday afternoon.

"This is stocking-stuffer capital right here, this little place," Just My Essentials employee Maiya Brooks said.

Just My Essentials is anticipating a busy holiday shopping season.

Brooks helped customers by reminding them the shop would be open late through December and encouraging them to shop local.

"You know what goes into the products, you know where it came from, you know the person who made it. It's all local or her family made it," Brooks said.

Old Town Clovis has several events through Christmas to encourage people to support local businesses.

Over in Downtown Fresno, Broadway Block Party brought several small shops together.

"We have over 55 vendors, food trucks, artists, live music -- all kinds of really fun stuff," KLSD's Alexandra Register said.

Americans were expected to spend an average of 271 dollars on Small Business Saturday. That's down from last year, when customers planned to spend 305 dollars on average.

Economists say budgets may be tighter because of inflation, so many people may opt to stick to more affordable Black Friday Deals.

But as seen in Fresno and Clovis Saturday -- bargains were being offered.

"Shop small, support local, support your city. Really it's the best way to support your city," Register said.