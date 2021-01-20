localish

Stopping youth gun violence through a free jiu-jitsu program

PHILADELPHIA -- New Jersey native Jeffrey Whittingham has a vision to address youth gun violence through the laws and principles of martial arts.

According to Philadelphia police statistics, more than 170 children were direct victims of gun violence in 2020.

Whittingham hopes to do his part to change this harsh reality by providing teens with an alternative outlet.

That outlet is a free jiu-jitsu program.

The owner of Gracie Academy donated the space and, with some help from instructors, Whittingham began to lead the program called 'Growth, Love, Success.'

The mission is to break the generational curse when it comes to martial arts in the urban community and teaching the ancient art to help smaller fighters overpower their opponent as an alternative to gun violence.

Williford, who is currently training for professional bouts, is a product of jiu-jitsu helping guide his life on a new path.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiagun violencewpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Need to recycle your Christmas tree? These goats will eat it
Wheelchair riding tortoise, Helix, now has a children's book series!
12-year-old bakes her way towards a $25,000 prize
'Play On!' brings the magic of musical theater into your home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Joe Biden, now president, says 'democracy has prevailed'
Man wanted by parole officer shot and killed by Fresno police officer
Watch, read Pres. Joe Biden's full inaugural address
VP Kamala Harris sworn in, opening new chapter in US politics
Trump leaves White House, says 'It's been a great honor'
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'
Body found inside burned apartment in central Fresno
Show More
Howling winds topple trees, causing power outages and closing Yosemite
Everything to know about Inauguration Day: Schedule, performers | LIVE
Biden's first act: orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
US Surgeon General Jerome Adams asked to step down by Biden team
Fresno County says COVID vaccine doses aren't coming fast enough
More TOP STORIES News