Eduardo Verastegui: YouTube Star from Pasadena, Texas

Eduardo Verastegui is a Pasadena,Texas youtube star who shares what life is like as a US immigrant with Goldenhar Syndrome.

Verastegui, who legally immigrated to the US from Mexico City has a YouTube channel with more than 300,000 subscribers. Eduardo says "The main message that I want people to take away from my videos is chase your dreams no matter what."

Eduardo has over 300,000 subscribers on his youtube page with his most viewed upload hitting over 5 million views. Eduardo is currently an intern with Pasadena ISD, in Pasadena, Texas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
youtubelocalishimmigration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E to shut off power in parts of Mariposa Co. due to fire risk
Convicted Chowchilla school bus kidnapper denied parole
ABC30 viewer tips lead to conviction in bizarre robbery
Briceburg Fire grows overnight; 800 acres burned, 10 percent contained
Police arrest teen accused of hitting student riding scooter, driving away from scene
Gov. Newsom set to sign law capping rent increases
Dick's Sporting Goods destroyed $5 million worth of assault weapons
Show More
White House says it won't comply with Trump impeachment inquiry
Dangerous winds pose fire risk, PG&E plans for power shutoff
Vaping-related death reported in Kings County, second death in Valley
Local Sikh leader and TV show host killed in crash in Fresno
Fresno gas prices up by 14.3 cents in the last week
More TOP STORIES News