localish

Oakland native Antoine Hunter is a Deaf professional dancer

By Jason Beal
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Antoine Hunter says Deaf people love music. Ever since he was young and saw "The Nutcracker" at the Oakland Ballet in California, he knew he wanted to be a dancer.

Hunter can feel the vibrations when he moves and watches others to find the rhythm. He also uses his "Deaf instincts" as he puts it.


He says that dancing saved his life because people couldn't understand him. After his first solo dance performance in high school, he learned that dance was the best way to communicate with people.

His message is simple. Don't let anything hold you back, don't be afraid to make mistakes, and love yourself.

For more on Hunter's story, visit this page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandkgodancingdancedeafballetallies in actionall goodperforming artslocalish
LOCALISH
Vibrant Mission District murals record the life and times of residents
San Jose's first Black women-owned coffee shop
Early Christmas parade for 14-year-old battling bone cancer
School counselor revamps morning announcements to be virtual
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 election results: Biden pulls ahead in PA, GA | LIVE
Live Election 2020 results and updates from Central CA
Tulare Police looking for woman suspected in murder of boyfriend
Fresno family seeking truth after CHP officer runs stop sign, kills man
2 men severely injured after being hit by truck in Clovis
Live 2020 election results in battleground states still up for grabs
Fresno Co. Supervisor Steven Brandau tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
CDC: Employees in the office almost double their COVID-19 risk
Armed men arrested near Pa. Convention Center identified
Teen arrested for burglarizing central Fresno store
Turner will not be disciplined for returning to field after positive COVID test
Winds, possible rain this weekend might clear out Valley's bad air
More TOP STORIES News