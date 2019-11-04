localish

The Heart of Hyde Park Mural

Lead artist, Moses Ball, shares the inspiration behind the Hyde Park mural tribute. Through a grant gifted to Hyde Park managed by LA Commons this mural was commissioned for the Hyde Park neighborhood. It's important to LA Commons, particularly because of gentrification across the city to have communities assert their identity. Community members like the late Nipsey Hussle and community activist Assata Umoja appear prominently within the mural as a reminder of the great minds and hearts within the neighborhood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesartlos angelesmural artslocalish
LOCALISH
You can get this S'mores Monster Shake in Cary
NJ bakery honors the dead with traditional Pan de Muerto bread
Did you know there is a winery in the heart of Brooklyn?
This Workout Class Combines Swordplay and Martial Arts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman who had sex with daughters' teen boyfriends sentenced to 4 years in prison
Large metal bar crashes through car on Hwy 99, impales passenger's leg
Hanford woman charged with murder after unborn baby dies of drugs in his system
Hispanic man says he was doused with battery acid in hate crime
Man in custody after standoff in Fresno County
Apple commits $2.5 billion to combat Calif. housing crisis
Roger Penske buys Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar
Show More
Kings Co. welfare fraud investigator murders police officer, shoots father, commits suicide, deputies say
3 arrested after car failure leaves robbery victim vulnerable, wrecker rescues him
Fresno State takes down Hawaii, 41-38, in walk-off win
North Fork woman dies inside burning home, neighbors tried to save her
2 murder suspects escape Monterey County jail
More TOP STORIES News