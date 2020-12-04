localish

This startup is building robotic tractors!

By Tim Sarquis
Central California farmers continue to deal with a labor shortage. Bear Flag Robotics steps in to take their tractors and upgrade them with autonomous technology, allowing a farmer's staff to be redeployed in other areas. In the long term, farmers will be able to produce more food, with less land and fewer people.

With the data their tractors can collect, Bear Flag Robotics founder Igino Cafiero says "we can use that information to grow crops more efficiently. We can increase yields that aren't possible today because of these insights we have."

To learn more about Bear Flag Robotics, check out their website here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
robotslocalish central valleyagriculturetechnologykfsnlocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Youngest Muslim-elected U.S. official lives in Skokie
Lyric Opera House installs new seating
KJ's corner-side racial injustice protests
Martin Luther King Jr. seen up close in rare color photos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Meet the Bulldog: Deon Stroud
More TOP STORIES News