Treebeards is a Houston icon

Treebeards opened in 1978 between a peep show arcade and a rowdy bar. Now, more than 40 years later, the restaurant has become an icon in Houston, Texas.The recipes have stayed the same for four decades, and there's always a long line for the famous red beans and rice, gumbo, and jambalaya.But Treebeards isn't just known for its food! The restaurant has four locations, including one in the underground tunnels under downtown Houston.Diners can also enjoy Treebeards at Christ Church Cathedral. The restaurant serves its mouth-watering food in the church's social hall and courtyard.If you would like to check them out, visit treebeards.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ktrklocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. remains in 'red tier,' Kings Co. also moves to 'red tier,' Madera Co. remains in 'purple tier'
Man jumped, shot at central Fresno gas station
Fresno police search for multiple shooters after two men shot in central Fresno
CA GOP defends illegal ballot boxes, plans to expand program
How to fill out your 2020 census before October 15 deadline
Tulare County case rate still too high to reopen further
Fresno-area business owners pledge to stay open regardless of county's tier
Show More
CA health officials urging public to avoid trick or treating on Halloween
This California city has banned trick-or-treating due to COVID-19
Creek Fire: 337,655 acres burned, 55% contained
Hearing held on EDD's efforts to address COVID-19 crisis
SQF Complex Fire: 167,479 acres burned, 70% contained
More TOP STORIES News