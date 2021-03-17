localish

WATCH: Competitive eater devours 10,000-calorie American breakfast

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- Nela Zisser is a competitive eater and model from Auckland, New Zealand who is known for eating large meals in a short amount of time on your YouTube channel.

In this video, she takes on an enormous American breakfast challenge that she claims contained 10,000 calories.

In front of me here on the plate Ive got 10 bacon pancakes, about a kilo of bacon, hash browns, fried eggs, sausages, and also toast, Zisser says in the video.

Clocking in at 26 minutes and 54 seconds, Zisser took down this giant breakfast challenge with ease. Im super stoked with that time considering that was a big plate of food, she says.

HUNGRY?: Watch more food videos here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish foodbreakfastlocalishamerican food
LOCALISH
Woman sews pillowcases for children in hospitals
Family, food and love are Taste of Texas' key to success
Blind, autistic wrestler has no fear
COVID Tech Connect provides devices to connect ICU COVID patients with loved ones
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Legal battle over sale of Tower Theatre to continue today
Disney CEO announces opening date for Disneyland
Stimulus update: IRS sent about 90 million as of Wednesday
Newsom criticizes recall effort as signature collection deadline arrives
47-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Visalia, police say
Man's car shot at in southwest Fresno, police say
Dumpster fire spreads to nearby trees in central Fresno
Show More
Grieving Valley family wins suit against skydiving facility
Fresno officer admits previous Proud Boys membership
Biden tells migrants 'don't come over' in ABC News exclusive interview
8 dead in GA spa shootings, suspect says crime not racially motivated
'Severely obese' now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News