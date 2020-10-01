Excess force confirmed by independent review regarding violent Fresno police arrest

The report from the Office of Independent Review was finished and set to be released in July, but independent reviewer John Gliatta pushed it back to October, later citing concern about the community response as he concluded the review at the same time as the Minneapolice Police killing of George Floyd.
Gliatta's report said that Officer Christopher Martinez used unreasonable force against London Wallace, 17, and failed to activate his body worn camera during the arrest.
Gliatta said Wallace initially resisted arrest, but Officer Martinez had an opportunity to stop punching Wallace after delivering his first three blows. He said punches four through seven could've been avoided since Wallace was in a defensive position and was no longer a threat.
Other officers from the Fresno Police Department gang team recorded the incident on their body worn cameras and Action News acquired the video months afterwards. The arrest garnered local and national attention, and Gliatta criticized the way the event was portrayed.
Gliatta added that the video showed Wallace suffering from a bloody nose, but he said the officer never punched Wallace in the nose during the arrest, so it must've gotten bloodied when he "was resisting being taken to the ground."
Prosecutors initially charged Wallace with resisting arrest, but dropped the case sometime after the video became available.
An internal affairs investigation by the Fresno Police Department initially cleared Martinez of violating policy by failing to use discretion, but Chief Andy Hall requested a second look and they sustained that finding, in addition to the accusation that Martinez failed to activate his body camera. Chief Hall also pointed internal affairs to a use of discretion policy violation by another officer who shined a light into a camera to prevent someone from recording the incident. They sustained that accusation as well.
Gliatta also cleared Martinez of falsifying his police report despite acknowledging incorrect information in the report. The auditor cited "sensory overload" and said Martinez didn't review body camera video before writing his report.
Chief Hall released this statement on Thursday in response to the auditor's report:
"As Chief of Police of the Fresno Police Department, I am personally committed to the Department conducting thorough investigations and critical evaluations of all use of force incidents, including the incident involving London Wallace. The supplemental report from the Office of Independent Review (OIR) is an independent review of the London Wallace incident. I give serious consideration to the OIR findings and recommendations. From this information, I determine the need for Department policy changes, as well as, additional training needs for officers. While state law prohibits me from disclosing personnel decisions involving discipline or corrective action arising from use of force incidents, I can assure the community, appropriate action has been taken to address the level of force applied in the incident involving London Wallace. This investigation was also reviewed by the FBI and the Department of Justice and both agencies agreed with the investigation conducted by the Internal Affairs Bureau and the Department's conclusions."
