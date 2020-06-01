Police searching for 10-15 suspects after Clovis Target burglarized

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are searching for more than a dozen suspects who broke into a Target store on Sunday night.It happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the store on Shaw and Clovis Avenues, just outside of Sierra Vista Mall.Police say ten to 15 people broke in through the glass doors, raided the electronics department and escaped through the emergency exit in the back of the store.Investigators are waiting for Target officials to release surveillance footage from inside the store. They said the suspects were wearing hooded sweaters at the time of the incident.Police are also looking for two vehicles, one dark sedan and a white sedan.Officials said the crime is being considered looting rather than burglary because of the State of Emergency. It was declared on May 4 by Governor Gavin Newsom to fight the coronavirus pandemic.