3 arrested for looting essential items from Kingsburg store during state of emergency

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are in custody and accused of looting essential items from a Walgreens and Save Mart in Kingsburg.

These three suspects now face several charges, including grand theft and felony looting during a state of emergency.

Kingsburg police say the trio took off with more than $3,000 worth of items, including baby formula, diapers and bottled water during the theft last week.

Walgreens' employees told officers that the thieves caused significant shortages of items for residents in Kingsburg by taking so many essential products.
