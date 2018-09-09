DEADLY SHOOTING

Los Banos police arrest suspect in connection to deadly drive-by shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials say 20-year-old Christain Roman of Los Banos is one of the men, who shot at people standing outside a home.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Los Banos police officers have arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting that they believe involved at least two gunmen.

Officials say 20-year-old Christain Roman of Los Banos is one of the men, who shot at people standing outside a home near Santa Barbara Street and Stonewood Drive.

One of the men standing outside returned gunfire, shooting and killing the driver of the vehicle as he drove away from the scene.

The man who was killed has not yet been identified.

Roman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, and conspiracy for his role in the drive-by shooting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shooting
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DEADLY SHOOTING
Undocumented immigrant on trial for murder of Parlier coach
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
15-year-old girl and boyfriend charged with plotting to kill family
Exotic procession sends Old Fig murder victim out with a roar
More deadly shooting
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News