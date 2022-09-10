Los Banos police looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Los Banos police are looking for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash early on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the area near an ARCO gas station on West Pacheco Blvd just before 6 am.

That's where they found a man lying dead on the roadway.

Police say he appeared to have been hit and killed by a vehicle.

There was vehicle debris on the road and the victim appeared to have been thrown into the south curb line from the force of the impact, police say.

They are asking the public to help them find out what happened.

If you have information about the incident, please contact Detective Michael Neal at (209) 827-2520.