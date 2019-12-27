Los Banos woman arrested in Southern California for sex trafficking minor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Los Banos woman was arrested for her involvement in sex trafficking a minor in Southern California.
Anaheim police say 20-year-old Kaylyn Melendez taken into custody with Carelli Barajas, 19, by the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force last weekend. Investigators found two victims, a woman, and a juvenile girl.
Melendez and Barajas were charged with pandering and sex trafficking a minor.
Thursday, officers arrested 30-year-old Kendall Morris in connection to the crime. He was charged with multiple counts of pimping, pandering, and sex trafficking.
