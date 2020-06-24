Travel

Lost luggage? Store that sells unclaimed baggage launches online store

SAN FRANCISCO -- It's now easier to buy second hand items found at the airport baggage claim.

For 50 years, luggage left behind by travelers has been going to a store called the Unclaimed Baggage Center in Scottsboro, Alabama.

Now the store is selling items online.

"If you are looking for the weird and wonderful of unclaimed baggage we have curated a collection of things that range from new and crazy to vintage and cool," announced the store in a video.

Items include name-brand clothing, handbags, jewelry, sunglasses, art, sporting equipment, luggage, toys, smartphones, laptops and other electronics at a discount.

Unclaimed Baggage Center says, "one showstopper: a $17,000 diamond tennis bracelet listed for $8,720.99."

The warehouse says it has purchasing agreements for unclaimed items with all domestic airlines and other travel and transportation companies.

"Airlines use sophisticated tracking technology to reunite over 99.5% of bags with their owners right away," explains Unclaimed Baggage Center on its website. "If a bag is truly lost, airlines pay out a claim to the passenger."

Usually, airlines spend three months trying to identify the rightful owner and if no match it made, the lost items go to the Alabama store to be sold.
