Fire breaks out behind Lowe's store in Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are working to figure out what sparked a fire at the Lowe's in Merced overnight.Fire crews were called to the store on Olive Avenue and Loughborough Drive just after midnight.Firefighters found a pile of debris and disposable materials on fire behind the building while employees were still working inside.The store was evacuated, and crews were able to put out the flames. There was no damage to the inside of the building, officials say, but the outside did sustain minor burns.A small amount of smoke entered the building but is not affecting the store's operation on Friday.