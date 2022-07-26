Man accused of Fresno barbershop murder being tried for 2nd time

Luis Lopez is facing 16 years to life in prison in a trial that is expected to last about two weeks.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man accused of a deadly stabbing at a northwest Fresno barbershop is getting tried again after a Fresno County jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder back in February.

Luis Lopez is accused of stabbing Alex Solorio to death with a folding knife last May inside the barbershop where they worked.

"Alex Solorio has been stabbed 35 times, 24 slashing wounds and 11 puncture wounds. The defendant left Alex Solorio inside to die," said prosecutor Tim Galstan inside the courtroom on Monday.

Opening statements saw the prosecution paint him as a cold-blooded killer.

Lopez and Solorio were both barbers at Colima's Fade Shop when investigators say the two got into an argument that turned deadly inside the business after hours.

The two, along with a third man had been drinking when the fight broke out.

Minutes after that third person left the shop around 11 pm, prosecutors say Lopez killed Solorio.

"He doesn't call 911, it doesn't get Alex Solorio any help and Alex Solorio is laying on the floor of the Fade Shop dying," said Galstan.

Without any witnesses to the actual murder, defense attorney Antonio Alvarez argued Lopez acted in self-defense.

"For whatever reason, Mr. Solorio got aggressive, he was clearly the aggressor and picked on a smaller man, Mr. Lopez. And he did beat him up significantly," said Alvarez.

According to the prosecution's timeline, following the murder, Lopez left the shop and ran into a neighbor who he asked for help

"He told me I stabbed someone and killed the guy at the barber shop, I need to use your phone. And I said you need to go away," said witness Shirley Newby.

This time in court, Lopez is facing less severe second-degree murder charges. That could mean 16 years to life in prison in a trial that is expected to last about two weeks.