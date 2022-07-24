  • BREAKING NEWSOak Fire explodes to 14,281 acres, Newsom declares state of emergency

Fresno County deputies looking for man who unlawfully took his child

27 minutes ago
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who they say unlawfully took his 8-year-old child.

Deputies say Luis Padilla took his child while the child was being watched by his grandmother.

He later called the child's mother to say he had their son but he refused to say where they were.

Padilla recently lost his custody rights.

He's known to have ties to several cities including Fresno, Del Rey, and Reedley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

