Lyft letting users book ride to get COVID vaccines

Lyft wants to help people get vaccinated against COVID-19.The rideshare giant is offering a new program to let users book a Lyft to get their vaccine. Riders can see if they're eligible to receive a free or discounted ride. You can see if you qualify by clicking here People can also fund a ride for others in need. Click here for more information Non-profit partners, including the United Way and the NAACP, will help identify people who need a Lyft to get their shots.The organizations will prioritize at-risk people from low-income communities, minorities and seniors.