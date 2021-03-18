lyft

Lyft letting users book ride to get COVID vaccines

The rideshare giant is offering a new program to let users book a Lyft to get their vaccine or fund rides for others.
Lyft wants to help people get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The rideshare giant is offering a new program to let users book a Lyft to get their vaccine. Riders can see if they're eligible to receive a free or discounted ride. You can see if you qualify by clicking here.

RELATED: Facebook launches campaign to help vaccination efforts, fight misinformation

People can also fund a ride for others in need. Click here for more information.

Non-profit partners, including the United Way and the NAACP, will help identify people who need a Lyft to get their shots.

RELATED: COVID surge in Europe should serve as warning to US, experts say

The organizations will prioritize at-risk people from low-income communities, minorities and seniors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessvaccineshealthlyftcovid 19 vaccinerideshareu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LYFT
Uber drivers entitled to 'worker' benefits, UK court rules
Voters approve Prop. 22 rideshare measure
Prop. 22: How should app-based drivers be classified?
CA court rules rideshare drivers are employees, not contractors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EDD fraud freeze connected to 'Atari' tech, legislator says
Fresno official tipped off Foster Farms about inspection: Report
US could be on cusp of another COVID surge, experts say
Six Flags Magic Mountain announces plans to reopen on April 1
FEMA to cover funeral expenses of COVID victims
Abducted 2-year-old Oakland boy found safe
Biden to discuss COVID-19 vaccination progress in speech today
Show More
Georgia sheriff's spokesman appeared to promote racist shirt
Atlanta shooting escalates fear and concern among Asian American community
Why timing of possible recall election could benefit Newsom
Long wait to attend indoor concerts in CA
Scientists say murder hornet season is around the corner
More TOP STORIES News