Lyft to suspend operations in California at midnight following driver ruling

Lyft will suspend its operations in California, the company announced on Thursday, days after a judge ordered rideshare giants, Uber and Lyft, to treat its drivers as employees, not independent contractors.

The company says its operations will cease effective at 11:59 p.m.

"This is not something we wanted to do, as we know millions of Californians depend on Lyft for daily, essential trips. We're personally reaching out to riders and drivers to share more about why this is happening, what you can do about it, and to provide some transportation alternatives," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Lyft said it doesn't wish to shut down, and it would continue to work with lawmakers to agree on a policy.

The decision comes one week after Uber's CEO said the San Francisco-based company would also likely temporarily shut down its operations in California following the ruling from San Francisco Superior Court Judge Ethan P. Schulman.

The ruling won't take effect right away, but both Uber and Lyft said they would immediately appeal to a higher court.

In May, Attorney General Xavier Becerra and the city attorneys of San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego sued Uber and Lyft, accusing the both companies of violating California's AB5 gig worker law.
