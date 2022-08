Fresno-based company Lyons Magnus announces recall of products

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno company Lyons Magnus has announced the voluntary recall of nutritional and drink products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii.

The recall comes as analysis shows some of the products did not meet certain specifications.

None of the recalled products include ones for infants.

