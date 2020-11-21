holiday lights

Macy's famous holiday window display pays tribute to essential workers

NEW YORK -- Despite a year and holiday season of change amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one sign of normalcy remains: Macy's famous holiday windows in New York City.

This year's light show was unveiled Thursday and will stay lit throughout the holiday season.

The theme for this year's display is "Give, Love, Believe," and Macy's is using the show as a way to celebrate the spirit of so many after a tumultuous year.

"It is a thank you letter to all essential workers, New Yorkers, first responders, marchers for equality that showed their true grit in this very challenging year," said Manny Urquizo, Macy's national windows director.

This year's display includes social distancing markers for everyone who wants to stop by and take a look.

