The recent surge in coronavirus cases is taking its toll on Macy's department stores.The retailer is cutting operation hours as they prepare for a potential increase in COVID-19 cases among workers.Stores will now open at 11 am instead of 10 am. They'll also close an hour earlier, at 8 pm.The new hours are in place Monday through Thursday.Weekend operations will not change.Macy's says they expect the new hours to last the rest of the month.