New eateries and businesses come to Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Boot Barn is the latest business to call Madera home.The massive 20,000 square foot store just opened off Cleveland and Schnoor in the old Office Max building."It is one of the largest stores and this is the eighth store we've put in the Central Valley," said Westin Conriquez, Boot Barn Store manager.About 30 people were hired to work at the store.Its grand opening is April 1st.Nearby, work is underway on a new Crumbl Cookies store.Bobby Kahn with the Economic Development Commission says after a quiet period, the city is bustling."What we're seeing now is an influx of new retail development coming into the city in Madera and it's been good. So having a lot of interest. We've had a lot of new commitments. A lot of new companies that are opening up," said Bobby Kahn, Madera County Economic Development Commission Executive Director.Big Lots is headed to the country club shopping center in the old Save Mart.And a new Dutch Bros is coming near Vallarta.Kahn says the Cleveland Avenue corridor is home to newer development and attracts nearby people traveling on the highway.There is also a proposed In-N-Out at the site of the current SugarPine Smokehouse restaurant near the fairgrounds.But there have been some concerns about traffic, and the project is still pending."Then In-N-Out is probably farther down the road because it is still at the planning commission level and hasn't received its final approval," Kahn said.On the industrial side, the city has seen tremendous growth and low vacancy."The industrial market has been so robust. It's never been. We've never seen it this active. In fact we've never seen it this active in the entire San Joaquin Valley," Kahn said.New foreign companies including ZND have come to Madera.The security fence manufacturer is located in the Almond and Schnoor area.This is the company's first facility on the West coast and they plan to build at the site.New businesses mean more job creation and a trickle-down effect helping the local economy.A majority of these eateries and businesses are set to be open in 2022.Officials say there is more growth on the way, but they can't reveal the details just yet.