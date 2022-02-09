More restaurants, retail and office space coming to Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Housing developments in Madera County are driving up the demand for retail, restaurants and office space.Something we'll soon find at Riverwalk."The market studies indicated there's tremendous growth taking place," says Valley Development Company Principal Owner Timothy Jones. "Riverstone is a good example of it. It's 6,578 homes -- there are already over 1,000 occupied homes."Jones says the land between Avenue 12 and Highway 41 is set to house a Blast and Brew with Me-N-Ed's in a combined space, Papis Mexican Grill, Dutch Bros, a nail salon, Judy's Donuts and a Riley's Brewing across the street.We got our first look at the new Papi's Mexican grill where the finishing touches are being put on the interior dining area, bar and patio."What you see here now is the first of the retail buildings which we started a year and a half ago," Jones said.If you live nearby, chances are you already know that the Fresh Fill Modern Market had its soft opening but February 27 is when they're going to have their grand opening."It's a fresh take on convenience and market," says owner Brian Rocha.You can order smoothies, juices or a bowl from the juice bar or do so in advance off the Fresh Fill app."We actually have a drive-through solely dedicated to mobile app orders, so guests can order anything they want from the juice bar, from the store and then conveniently go through the drive-through to pick it up," Rocha said.Jones says convenience is the idea behind Riverwalk. His company is in negotiations for several office buildings and in the planning stages for mixed use and additional retail space.