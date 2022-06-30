2 hospitalized with major injuries after crash in Madera County, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been hospitalized with major injuries after a crash in Madera County Thursday afternoon.The California Highway Patrol says it happened near Avenue 12 and Road 34 1/2 just before 3 pm.Officers say someone in a Saturn sideswiped a Dodge Caliber, and the Dodge spun out of control before eventually stopping.The driver of the Saturn continued going in the opposite lane and crashed head-on with a Chevy Traverse. The Chevy ultimately overturned.Officers say one person in the Saturn was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center and the other was taken to a hospital in Madera.Three people in the Chevy, including two children, went to the hospital as a precaution and are expected to be okay.