2 hospitalized with major injuries after crash in Madera County, CHP says

EMBED <>More Videos

2 hospitalized with major injuries after crash in Madera County: CHP

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been hospitalized with major injuries after a crash in Madera County Thursday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened near Avenue 12 and Road 34 1/2 just before 3 pm.

Officers say someone in a Saturn sideswiped a Dodge Caliber, and the Dodge spun out of control before eventually stopping.

The driver of the Saturn continued going in the opposite lane and crashed head-on with a Chevy Traverse. The Chevy ultimately overturned.

Officers say one person in the Saturn was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center and the other was taken to a hospital in Madera.

Three people in the Chevy, including two children, went to the hospital as a precaution and are expected to be okay.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countycar crash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tulare Co. Sheriff identifies suspect in 1994 cold case
Man shot and killed in parking lot of Atwater high school
Apology from double murderer not enough to avoid max punishment
Jackson sworn in as 1st Black woman to sit on Supreme Court
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
Man shot in central Fresno, nearby roads closed
Show More
ABC30 producer rescues kitten from crawl space in triple-digit heat
Suspected DUI driver crashes car into pool full of kids in Sanger
Merced Food 4 Less employee hospitalized after being stabbed by thief
NE Fresno intersection shut down after shooting outside GB3
New evidence against Bakersfield woman charged with murdering Clovi...
More TOP STORIES News