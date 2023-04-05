WATCH LIVE

Mobile health vans now available for Madera County residents

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 3:36PM
Madera County is working to ensure all residents receive proper health care.

New mobile health vans will be meeting people where they are.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County is working to ensure all residents receive proper health care.

New mobile health vans will be meeting people where they are.

Following the closure of the Madera Community Hospital, the county public health department says access to mobile clinics is more important than ever, especially in rural communities.

They presented the vans at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.

The department says the vans are equipped with medical supplies and trained staff, providing vaccinations and health screenings, including blood pressure and glucose checks.

For more complex issues, staff can refer patients to telehealth options.

