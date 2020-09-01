Madera County authorities warn hikers to be cautious as some go missing

With amusement parks closed and Yosemite limiting capacity, more visitors are heading outdoors in the county.
By
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been a busy summer for search and rescue teams as more people escape to the mountains during the pandemic.

Many of their hazardous hikes have ended up in even riskier rescues.

"This month alone we've responded to 12 rescues in Madera County," says Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue.

"People are coming from urban areas who'd otherwise be (going to) movie theatres, Disneyland.. they're coming out of the wilderness."

Pogue says a lot of their calls are coming from areas around Bass Lake, Angel Falls, and Lewis Creek.

With amusement parks closed and Yosemite limiting capacity, more visitors are heading outdoors in the county.

Calls aren't winding down as they usually do around this time of year and these rescues take up a lot of manpower as well as a lot of risk.

While some hikers are rescued, others remain missing.

Ashley Macus says her aunt, Sandra Hughes, took off to the Sierras in June and her family hasn't heard from her in weeks.

In July, deputies found her campsite a mess.

"Everything that's happened since is uncharacteristic. She loves the forest, she would never trash things," says Macus.

She was spotted in July, then again in early August.

Deputies aren't giving up, but resources are running out.

Macus says she knows Hughes is still out there...and are holding on to hope that they'll see her again soon.

Anyone who spots Hughes is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff's Office.

If you are heading to a trail, deputies advise you to stay with your group, turn around if the trail seems risky, and go on a trail that meets your fitness level.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countybass lakesearch and rescuehikingmadera countymissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 emergency order enforcement: A Tale of Two Cities
Merced County school teacher subjected to racial slurs during Zoom call, police say
Man hospitalized after being shot while driving in Merced
Central California coronavirus cases
Free COVID-19 testing in Madera County: List of dates, locations, times
2 killed in fiery crash with big rig in Fresno County
Grocery stores across California now required to limit indoor capacity
Show More
Union threatens boycott of Foster Farms following COVID-19 outbreak
Visalia Mall reopens at reduced capacity, with safety measures in place
Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Fresno County
Electronic waste company to host drive-up job fair in Fresno
Fresno agriculture company completes major expansion during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News