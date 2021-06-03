Wildfire burning in Madera County 100% contained, firefighters say

The Smalley Fire started on Road 222 and Tunoi Place, which is six miles south of North Fork, on Memorial Day.
Within a few hours, it charred several acres and threatened lives and property, forcing authorities to issue mandatory evacuation orders for around 70 residents in the area.
Those evacuation orders were reduced to warnings early Tuesday morning before being lifted fully.
At least 16 fire engines, two water tenders and aircraft helped battle the wildfire.
