CAL FIRE responding to a wildfire in Madera County off Road 416

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE is responding to a wildfire in Madera County that broke out Friday afternoon.

The county issued an informational alert for the fire burning in the area Road 416 and Person Loop.

CAL FIRE tells Action News that the fire is about two to three acres in size, and they have crews on scene.

No evacuations have been ordered, but residents are being asked to monitor the situation and be prepared to take action immediately.

