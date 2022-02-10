1 killed, 2 seriously injured, including 12-year-old in crash in Madera County, CHP says

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died and two others were seriously injured after a crash in Madera County Wednesday evening.CHP says the crash happened on Road 27 at Avenue 17 around 6 pm.Officers say a Chrysler was going north on Road 27 when the driver quickly decided to turn left onto westbound Avenue 17, in front of a Nissan Rogue.The Nissan swerved to the left into oncoming traffic to avoid the Chrysler, but still hit the back of the Chrysler and then crashed head-on with a truck that was pulling a trailer.The driver of the Nissan died at the scene. Officers have not identified the woman.A passenger in the Nissan was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.A 12-year-old girl in the back seat of the Nissan suffered major injuries and was taken to Valley Children's Hospital. Officers say she was not wearing a seatbelt.The driver of the Chrysler was arrested on suspicion of DUI.