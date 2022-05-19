Riverbed fire that destroyed 2 homes in Madera sparks frustration, city officials respond

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two homes along the Fresno River in Madera were destroyed Tuesday after a fire started in the riverbed behind their homes.Wednesday, neighbors were expressing their frustration and concern asking why the riverbed hasn't been better maintained."We were waiting for this to happen, we knew someone's house was going to get burned down. Unfortunately, it was two this time," said Pete Ybarra, who lives just down the block from the homes that caught fire.His house also backs up to the river bed.Ybarra says the overgrown brush and people experiencing homelessness living in the riverbed have created countless problems.We had a bunch of fires out here last year," Ybarra said. "We prune our trees. We're not supposed to, but you know what? These are our homes and we're going to protect them somehow."He says he and his neighbors have complained to city officials and have called police multiple times for crimes happening in the riverbed.Madera Police Department Lt. Josiah Arnold says the department and other city and county agencies have been working to try to take care of the issues."I talk to people weekly who live along the river that are calling for more. It's something that we take serious," said Lt. Arnold.Lt. Arnold says code enforcement goes into the riverbed daily to post signs in areas that are going to be cleaned up and no trespassing signs.Beyond responding to calls for service, officers also walk through this area four times a week with case managers from Madera's Rescue Mission to offer housing and services to those living in tents and makeshift shelters.He says during the pandemic, they weren't allowed to relocate people experiencing homelessness and a large number of people moved into the riverbed."Those orders are no longer in effect and we're trying to undo some of the damage that was inadvertently caused," said Lt. Arnold.City officials say they've been able to clear out brush within 150 feet of bridges in the city and have hired crews to clean up 136 tons of trash in the riverbed since the start of the year.The county has been waiting to received final clearance from California Fish and Wildlife to clear all the brush from the riverbed."There's a lot more work to be done, we're aware of that. I'm proud of the work that our people have accomplished so far, but as a city government, there are more services that need to be provided and both the people that live in the river and the people that live along the river deserve better than where it's at right now," Lt. Arnold said.Action News reached out to California's Department of Fish and Wildlife about the status of the county's permit. They said they'd look into it and get back to us.