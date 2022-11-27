Madera Police say armed man was shot and killed by officers Saturday night

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting involving Madera Police officers.

After 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Madera Police officers responded to a call of a man with a gun near Ellis Street and Merced Street.

Officers say they attempted to de-escalate the situation and bring the situation to a peaceful end.

They say the armed man did not respond and at least one officer opened fire.

Police say life-saving measures were given, but the man died from his injuries.

No officers were injured.

The officers involved were placed on administrative leave per Madera Police policy and the investigation has been turned over to the Madera County Sheriff's Office.

