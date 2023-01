Madera man arrested following illegal firearm found during traffic stop

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera police took an illegal firearm off the streets during a traffic stop Saturday night.

Police say the suspect Alfonso Rodriguez was pulled over on Gateway drive and Yosemite Avenue.

Rodriguez was found in possession of a loaded firearm, which was hidden on his waistband.

He was quickly arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail.