Man shot and killed outside his home near Madera High School

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man is dead following a shooting outside his home in Madera.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday on L and Seventh streets, near Madera High School.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his neck and lower chest.

Investigators say a person knocked on the door of a home.

The person inside came outside to talk, and that's when the suspect opened fire.

Police added that the victim was released from prison three weeks ago.

The suspect ran away and police are still looking for them.

Officers also say there was a vehicle fire a block away, but it's not yet known if that's related to the shooting.

