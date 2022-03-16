Man stabbed in fight over parking spot in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been stabbed after Madera police say an argument erupted over a parking spot Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities say it happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on W. Cleveland Ave. around 1:30 pm.
Police say two cars were trying to get in the same parking spot. A man and woman were in each car and the women started arguing.
The men got into a fight and police say one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the other at least once.
The suspect was taken into custody. It is not known if the victim had to be hospitalized.
