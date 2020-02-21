Madera woman whose dogs mauled man to death sentenced to 3 years in prison

A woman whose dogs mauled a man to death in Madera in November last year has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Heather Anglin had earlier this year pleaded guilty to owning a vicious dog that fatally attacked a person - and a probation violation. She also agreed never to own a dog again.

RELATED: Madera Police arrest owners of dog that mauled man to death

She was living in a homeless encampment in a riverbed near Elm and Yosemite when her dogs killed 38-year-old Lasarao Macedo on November 10.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maderadog attack
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Corcoran inmate confesses killing 2 molesters in letter to newspaper
Two boys accused of starting Porterville Library fire that killed two firefighters charged with murder, arson
Driver in stolen vehicle hits police car, leads Fresno officer on chase
Deputies searching for missing 24-year-old man near Shaver Lake
60-year-old man killed in rollover crash on Highway 180
Woman critically injured, dog killed when hit by vehicle in Fresno
Father of fallen Porterville firefighter remembers son
Show More
Costco cracking down on food court access
Can I change lanes in an intersection?
Fire at Fresno housing developing investigated as 'suspicious'
Bloomberg says 3 women can be released from NDAs
3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Castaic area
More TOP STORIES News