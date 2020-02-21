Madera woman whose dogs mauled man to death sentenced to 3 years in prison

A woman whose dogs mauled a man to death in Madera in November last year has been sentenced to three years in prison.Heather Anglin had earlier this year pleaded guilty to owning a vicious dog that fatally attacked a person - and a probation violation. She also agreed never to own a dog again.She was living in a homeless encampment in a riverbed near Elm and Yosemite when her dogs killed 38-year-old Lasarao Macedo on November 10.