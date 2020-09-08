Family & Parenting

4-year-old goes viral recreating famous movie scenes during quarantine

A family in Connecticut has raised more than $12,000 for charity while re-enacting more than 30 movie scenes with their young daughter during quarantine.

From "A League of Their Own" to "Forrest Gump," the lines may sound familiar, but the talent is much younger.



Madison Presser recently turned 4 years old, but kept busy during quarantine by recreating famous movie lines.

Her parents say they got the idea when she was dressed up like "The Lion King" one day and people seemed to really enjoy it.

It started out with her family sending the videos to other families, but then word started to spread.

Madison's dad, Dan, is a producer for ESPN's ACC Network and he knew a little something about TV production.

However, he and his wife Beth create most of the videos simply using an app and teamwork.
"Dan's kind of been the producer, he also writes the scripts," Beth said.

Even little brother Barton has gotten involved when a scene calls for listening or crying.

The family has recreated more than 30 movies scenes - and it's all for a good cause.

So far they have raised more than $12,000 for Feeding America.

"We're just trying to help as many people as we can while having a little bit of fun with our kids," Beth said.
With all this practice and natural talent, what does Madison want to be when she grows up?

The 4-year-old said she wants to be a cowboy when she grows up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingconnecticutviral videoentertainmentmovie newssocial mediacool kidsgood newscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: Dozens rescued from raging wildfire, brought to Fresno
Creek Fire grows to 135,523 acres, new evacuation orders issued
Creek Fire: Forest officials confirm structure loss in Big Creek
Creek Fire: Here's how you can help wildfire evacuees
Creek Fire: Air quality impacted as fire continues to grow
PHOTOS: Creek Fire scorches Fresno area
Creek Fire: Resources for evacuees affected by blaze
Show More
Video taken Monday morning in Shaver Lake shows businesses still standing
Creek Fire: Evacuees deal with anxiety, emotional trauma
Creek Fire: 214 people airlifted from Mammoth Pool reservoir in daring rescue
Creek Fire: Where to bring displaced animals, livestock
'It has our attention': SQF Complex continues to burn in Sequoia National Forest
More TOP STORIES News