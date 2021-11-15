Valley's robotics world champions hosting statewide competition

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- MadTown Robotics: Team 1323, the defending World Champion Robotics team, hosted the annual MadTown Throwdown at Matilda Torres High School in the North Valley.This competition hosted by Madera Unified is off-season, helping teams warm up and prepare for regional competitions in the Spring.22 robotic teams from California took part in the two-day event."Throughout the season, the kids literally work hundreds of hours to get ready for these competitions," said robotics advisor Vernon Valmonte.MadTown Robotics: Team 1323 took home the World Championship Title pre-pandemic in 2019.Juniors, Cody Wilkerson and Emma Pickett say they're working hard this year to make it back and defend their title."I just hope we get to go back and compete. I want to go to Houston really bad," said Wilkerson.Their team is made up of 50 students from Madera Unified, each with their own role.Wilkerson focuses on the building aspect and Pickett is on the scouting team.Valmonte says students who join will take a valuable experience with them after High School."Leadership, friendship, connections throughout the state. They can make business connections and it can be a lot of fun," said Valmonte.Meanwhile, this team is pumped for this weekend's challenge and for the season to kick off in January.