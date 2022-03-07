ukraine

'DWTS' pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy planning return to Ukraine: 'I'm going back to help'

"I spent the last couple of days with survivor's remorse," he said during a recent interview.
EMBED <>More Videos

'DWTS' pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy planning return to Ukraine

LOS ANGELES -- Maksim Chmerkovskiy says he feels "survivor's remorse" since he's been back in the U.S. after spending days documenting the chaos of the Russian invasion from his native country of Ukraine, and he already has plans to return.

During an interview with CNN, the former "Dancing with the Stars" pro said the journey has been difficult to process and already has plans to go back.

"I spent the last couple of days with survivor's remorse, I believe that is what it is called," said the 42-year-old, who was born in Ukraine but came to the U.S. in the 90s with his family. "I'm currently working on an opportunity to go back. Probably sometime next week, I'm going to go back to Poland and join the efforts on the ground and sort of like, want to justify my safe out that way."

Chmerkovskiy was in Kyiv filming a dance show when Russia invaded on Feb. 24. Since then, the dancer has been taking to Instagram to keep his 1.1 million followers updated on what the war-torn country is experiencing.

Chmerkovskiy told Good Morning America's T.J. Holmes that he's aware he's "going through something mentally" after the journey.

"I get into these crying moments. I can't control it. I cried on the way from the airport," said Chmerkovskiy, who returned to Los Angeles last week. "I felt embarrassed the entire ride back because I was the only man on the train amongst all women and children."

Chmerkovskiy is married to dancer Peta Murgatroyd. They share a 5-year-old son named Shai.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrityentertainmentrussiawarukrainesocial mediadancing with the starslos angeles international airportu.s. & worldinstagramgood morning america
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
UKRAINE
CA's average gas price hits new record high with $5.28 a gallon
People are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine, but don't plan to check in
Russia announces ceasefire for evacuations of Ukrainian civilians
Russia sets cease-fire for Ukraine evacuations amid heavy shelling
TOP STORIES
Tulare murder suspect believed to be in Fresno after seen leaving bar
Racial harassment caught on video at girls soccer championship game
Russia sets cease-fire for Ukraine evacuations amid heavy shelling
CA's average gas price hits new record high with $5.28 a gallon
48-year-old man injured in exchange of gunfire with Fresno police
Sanger High kids face racist insults during soccer game in NorCal city
Good Samaritan saves stranger from burning car
Show More
Missing San Francisco student found dead in Fresno County
Tulare police officer injured after suspect car hits patrol vehicle
Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year
Housing advocates seek funding to repeal CA law with racist roots
14-year-old girl killed, 3 others injured in crash in Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News