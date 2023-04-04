Man airlifted to hospital following reported explosion in Los Banos, authorities say avoid area

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday after a reported explosion in Los Banos.

Los Banos Police and Fire Department, along with the Merced Police bomb squad, were called out to a home on Dove Street near Skylark Avenue. Officials say they received a report of an explosion Tuesday afternoon and found one man with major injuries to his body.

The man was airlifted to a Modesto hospital shortly after crews arrived.

His condition is unknown.

Authorities have closed the road for safety reasons and are asking residents to avoid the area.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.