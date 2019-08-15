Man armed with kitchen knife robs west central Fresno Walgreens

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a Walgreens in west central Fresno Wednesday night.
Officers say Michael Corral, 49, asked for a pack of cigarettes from the store clerk but was denied when he provided a high school student ID.
The clerk told police Corral became angry and pulled out a 9-inch kitchen knife, demanding money from the cash register.
Corral fled with cash and several cartons of cigarettes before police located him sometime later, arresting him.
